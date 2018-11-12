California Inc.: Hollywood hopes Potter-less Harry Potter can still work magic

President Trump’s trade war may be the poster child for unintended consequences. One industry that is surprisingly suffering is the beer business, which needs aluminum to make cans and is seeing costs rise due to tariffs. Then there is Smithfield, a U.S.-based pork producer owned by the Chinese. It will sell at least $240,000 worth of ham products to the federal government as part of a farm bailout meant to assist U.S. farmers hurt by the trade war.