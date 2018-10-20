Essential Arts: RBG, the art exhibit plus Aztec opera and Helen Molesworth's MOCA swan song

This week I also profile Guadalupe Rosales, the artist whose “Veteranas and Rucas” Instagram account became an archival project on Chicano youth and ultimately a gallery-sized art installation at the Vincent Price Art Museum. The work takes items such as old flyers and photographs and turns them into an environment that evokes the feeling of an underground club — and, in the process, provides an invaluable record of Chicano life. “The way we’ve been represented,” she tells me, “does not represent me.” Los Angeles Times