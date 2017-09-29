Essential Arts & Culture: Rage and grief at the Taper, art of color and movement, Obama's library

A play about secrets and grief in Los Angeles. Light and color in Palm Springs. Constructing Obama’s presidential center in Chicago. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of all that’s hot and not in the world of culture:

Tarell Alvin McCraney, who became the Yale School of Drama’s playwriting chair in July, shared the adapted screenplay Oscar with director Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” this year’s best picture winner. Now McCraney’s latest stage work, “Head of Passes,” has landed at the Mark Taper Forum. It is the story of a Louisiana mother, played by Phylicia Rashad, who wants to bring her fractious brood together at the end of her life. The plot, writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty has its weaknesses, but Rashad “makes you forget all about that by tapping into a raw vein of grief and rage.” Los Angeles Times

Times reporter Tre’vell Anderson sat down for an interview with McCraney. “On the theater side, I say that I’m interested in when theater was both religious and community-necessary,” he says. “This goes way past what we think of as the great Broadway era to every cosmology’s natural origin, every campfire, every shogun tent and coliseum.” Los Angeles Times

An exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum looks at the mind-boggling work created by South American kinetic artists in the 20th century. The show, part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, adds valuable scholarship and offers some tantalizing experiences of movement, color and light. An installation by Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez, writes Times art critic Christopher Knight, with its “spatial zones of transparent violet, orange and other rainbow hues surprise expectations and complicate internalized perceptions.” Duuuuude. Los Angeles Times

Plus, since we’re on the subject of PST: LA/LA, the Times’ Deborah Vankin has a report on the Cuban posters that serve as love letters to U.S. cinema — on view at the Pasadena Museum of California Art. Los Angeles Times

The Obama Foundation held a public event in Chicago to discuss plans for the Obama Presidential Center designed by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien. The meeting brought together foundation officers and local activists who want the foundation to guarantee jobs to locals. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne was there — and he reports that the event, like many things Obama, was carefully stage managed. And not necessarily for the best. Los Angeles Times

Sort of related: The Obama Foundation has just launched a fellowship that includes a call for applications from artists. Artnet

Most orchestral galas, reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed, tend to be quick and flashy. But not the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s season opener, which featured early compositions by Mozart — with the participation of star performers such as Austrian soprano Anna Prohaska and Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Yuja Wang on piano. “The orchestra,” he writes, “remarkably refused to underestimate its classy crowd.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: The Los Angeles Master Chorale kicked off the Leonard Bernstein centennial with the composer’s “Chichester Psalms.” Los Angeles Times

The Times’ Jeffrey Fleishman has been doing a series on artists whose work is rooted in Los Angeles. And this week he has a beautiful profile of poet Robin Coste Lewis, L.A.’s poet laureate. “I do think L.A. is just as intellectually rigorous as any other place, but that’s not the stereotype of it, because of the dominant influence of Hollywood,” she tells him. “The beaches. The palm trees. The manufactured identity we’ve put into the world is unfortunate because there’s so many brilliant histories that are taking place here all the time.” Los Angeles Times

The Guggenheim Museum has pulled three controversial works from an exhibition on Chinese art after drawing protests. These included a video of dogs chained to non-motorized treadmills attempting to fight each other. Animal rights activists praised the decision. But some are worried that it sets a bad precedent of museums removing uncomfortable art to satisfy public opinion. “When an art institution cannot exercise its right for freedom of speech, that is tragic for a modern society,” Ai Weiwei said in response. New York Times