Essential Arts & Culture: Misty Copeland and Dudamel, 'Heisenberg' uncertainty, authenticity in casting

A ballerina and the LA Phil. Broadway stars on the stage. And a look at the meaning of authenticity when it comes to casting. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of all things culture:

Copeland and Dudamel team up

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Marcelo Gomes and Misty Copeland perform a scene from Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet" with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl. Marcelo Gomes and Misty Copeland perform a scene from Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet" with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Two of American Ballet Theatre’s biggest stars — Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes — appeared at the Hollywood Bowl this week dancing selections to popular ballets accompanied by none other than the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Gustavo Dudamel. Times classical music critic Mark Swed says there were moments that were explosive, touching and puzzling. “The best part of all was how the large crowd (much of it likely new to dance) ate the show up,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Swed writes on how Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 made an appearance at the G-20 summit in Hamburg. And “the leaders had no choice but to listen with their mouths (mostly) shut for more than an hour.” Los Angeles Times

Love and trickery

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker in "Heisenberg" at the Mark Taper Forum. Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker in "Heisenberg" at the Mark Taper Forum. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

“Heisenberg,” Simon Stephens’ drama about an encounter between a reserved, older Irish man and an all-too-forward middle-aged American woman, has landed at the Mark Taper Forum — with its two Broadway stars in tow: Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker. It “has the feeling of a contrived acting exercise,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “but the experience deepens as the actors probe their characters’ contradictory hearts.” Los Angeles Times

In other theater news:

Times contributor Margaret Gray reports on this year’s Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, organized by the Independent Shakespeare Co., which this has opened with a performance of “Measure for Measure.” Los Angeles Times

And our film critic Kenneth Turan is very impressed by British theater director William Oldroyd’s first feature film, “Lady Macbeth.” Los Angeles Times

Authenticity in casting

Edel Rodriguez / For The Times Filmmakers and theater directors are reevaluating how they cast for greater diversity and authenticity. Filmmakers and theater directors are reevaluating how they cast for greater diversity and authenticity. (Edel Rodriguez / For The Times)

At a time when critics, the public, filmmakers and theater directors are debating issues of representation — from “whitewashing” of Asian roles to the casting of non-white actors in a musical about Alexander Hamilton — The Times debuts a series of stories that look at the question of authenticity in casting. Times culture writer Jessica Gelt provides an excellent overview. “The ascendant norm is ‘color-conscious casting,’” she writes, “which implies an understanding of the profound implications of skin color.” Los Angeles Times

Also in the package:

Deaf West artistic director David Kurs on why deaf actors should be cast to play deaf characters.

A profile of Rachel Crowl looks at how transgender actors are often sidelined.

Plus, The Times’ Tre’vell Anderson writes on why it’s time to let transgender actors tell their own stories.

How social media has shaped the conversation.

And a timeline explores the history of authenticity — or complete lack thereof — in casting.

An intimate view of Boyle Heights

Christina House / For The Times Photographer Star Montana stands amid her portraits of L.A. denizens, now on view at the Main Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Photographer Star Montana stands amid her portraits of L.A. denizens, now on view at the Main Museum in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House / For The Times)

“I’m interested in the interview. I’m interested in the individual person. I’m interested in, who is this place?” That’s Boyle Heights-born and raised photographer Star Montana, who chatted with me this week about her solo exhibition of portraits at the Main Museum (on view through September). “I Dream of Los Angeles,” as the show is titled, captures the denizens of our city in some ruminative moments. Los Angeles Times

And since I’m on a photography kick, I also paid a visit to a show of images shot by the late Dennis Hopper. At Kohn Gallery in Hollywood, “Dennis Hopper: The Lost Album” is an interesting diary of one man’s life during the 1960s. Los Angeles Times

In other visual arts news:

Times contributing reviewer Leah Ollman looks at the “inventive” ways in which Buenos Aires-born, L.A.-based artist Analia Saban uses material in her new show at Sprüth Magers. Los Angeles Times