Essential Arts & Culture: Misty Copeland and Dudamel, 'Heisenberg' uncertainty, authenticity in casting

A ballerina and the LA Phil. Broadway stars on the stage. And a look at the meaning of authenticity when it comes to casting. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of all things culture:
Copeland and Dudamel team up
Two of American Ballet Theatre’s biggest stars — Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes — appeared at the Hollywood Bowl this week dancing selections to popular ballets accompanied by none other than the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Gustavo Dudamel. Times classical music critic Mark Swed says there were moments that were explosive, touching and puzzling. “The best part of all was how the large crowd (much of it likely new to dance) ate the show up,” he writes. Los Angeles Times
Plus, Swed writes on how Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 made an appearance at the G-20 summit in Hamburg. And “the leaders had no choice but to listen with their mouths (mostly) shut for more than an hour.” Los Angeles Times
Love and trickery
“Heisenberg,” Simon Stephens’ drama about an encounter between a reserved, older Irish man and an all-too-forward middle-aged American woman, has landed at the Mark Taper Forum — with its two Broadway stars in tow: Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker. It “has the feeling of a contrived acting exercise,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “but the experience deepens as the actors probe their characters’ contradictory hearts.” Los Angeles Times
In other theater news:
Times contributor Margaret Gray reports on this year’s Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, organized by the Independent Shakespeare Co., which this has opened with a performance of “Measure for Measure.” Los Angeles Times
And our film critic Kenneth Turan is very impressed by British theater director William Oldroyd’s first feature film, “Lady Macbeth.” Los Angeles Times
Authenticity in casting
At a time when critics, the public, filmmakers and theater directors are debating issues of representation — from “whitewashing” of Asian roles to the casting of non-white actors in a musical about Alexander Hamilton — The Times debuts a series of stories that look at the question of authenticity in casting. Times culture writer Jessica Gelt provides an excellent overview. “The ascendant norm is ‘color-conscious casting,’” she writes, “which implies an understanding of the profound implications of skin color.” Los Angeles Times
Also in the package:
Deaf West artistic director David Kurs on why deaf actors should be cast to play deaf characters.
A profile of Rachel Crowl looks at how transgender actors are often sidelined.
Plus, The Times’ Tre’vell Anderson writes on why it’s time to let transgender actors tell their own stories.
How social media has shaped the conversation.
And a timeline explores the history of authenticity — or complete lack thereof — in casting.
An intimate view of Boyle Heights
“I’m interested in the interview. I’m interested in the individual person. I’m interested in, who is this place?” That’s Boyle Heights-born and raised photographer Star Montana, who chatted with me this week about her solo exhibition of portraits at the Main Museum (on view through September). “I Dream of Los Angeles,” as the show is titled, captures the denizens of our city in some ruminative moments. Los Angeles Times
And since I’m on a photography kick, I also paid a visit to a show of images shot by the late Dennis Hopper. At Kohn Gallery in Hollywood, “Dennis Hopper: The Lost Album” is an interesting diary of one man’s life during the 1960s. Los Angeles Times
In other visual arts news:
Times contributing reviewer Leah Ollman looks at the “inventive” ways in which Buenos Aires-born, L.A.-based artist Analia Saban uses material in her new show at Sprüth Magers. Los Angeles Times
Ollman is also drawn to the ways in which artist An Te Liu uses materials — T-shirts, air purifiers, kitchen sponges, in his “pensive show” at Anat Egbi gallery. Los Angeles Times
Plus, get all of the latest show listings in my weekly arts Datebook. Los Angeles Times
‘Fade to Black’
Artist Gary Simmons has taken over the massive lobby at the California African American Museum with an installation that pays tribute to early African American actors and films. “A lot of these film titles — and actors and actresses — have sort of disappeared through history,” he tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin. “And I want to recall some of them because I think they’re foundation of early film.” Los Angeles Times
Protecting parking at all costs
In his latest “Building Type” column, Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at how current zoning and environmental laws put a damper on the development of new housing and mass transit. Case in point: a lawsuit by the Parking Spot against LAX. The parking lot company is “using the California Environmental Quality Act to protect the interests of a parking franchise at the moment Los Angeles is trying to bring light rail to (or at least very near) LAX.” Los Angeles Times
In other news…
— Happy birf!!! David Hockney turns 80 — and the Getty Center celebrates. Los Angeles Times
— The Museum of Ventura County faces closure. Ventura County Star
— The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will text you artworks based on keywords or emojis you send them. Time
— More than 65 art galleries will offer Latino and Latin American-themed programming during Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles / Latin America. Los Angeles Times
— Oooops. Posing for a photo, a visitor topples a row of pedestals at the 14th Factory pop-up exhibition in Lincoln Heights. Hyperallergic
— Albert Contreras, who made a name for himself as a painter of Minimalist compositions, has passed away. Los Angeles Times
— A federal appeals court in Pasadena ruled that the descendants of Lilly Cassirer can sue the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Spain for the return of a Nazi-looted painting by Camille Pissarro. Reuters
— Did a Russian culture minister quash the premiere of a Bolshoi Theater production because it was “too gay”? That’s the question at the heart of an escalating brouhaha over the last-minute cancellation of a program about dancer Rudolf Nureyev. Radio Free Europe
— The Sacramento Ballet names one of its former dancers, Amy Seiwert, as new artistic director. Sacramento Bee
— How disabled actors navigate the stage. New York Times
— The car in photography. New York Times
— Plus, the photo that is likely to be much dissected this weekend: Beyoncé’s flowery, virginal portrait with her twins. Los Angeles Times
— Here’s one you can get lost in for a while: the 100 greatest props in movie history. Thrillist
And last but not least…
“Indiana Jones and the Lobby of Hobby.” McSweeney’s
