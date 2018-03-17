Essential Arts & Culture: Upheaval at MOCA, Lucas Museum construction, musical history the Taylor Mac way

When Disney announced in 2016 that it would be taking its hit animated film "Frozen" to Broadway as a musical, it turned a few heads when it put the project in the hands of Michael Grandage, who is best known for his interpretations of Shakespeare. But the director tells The Times' Jessica Gelt that "Frozen" bears more similarities to Shakespeare than one might think: "Everything that happens in this piece happens in those beautiful, relatively short, five-act pastoral comedies like 'Twelfth Night' and 'As You Like It.'" Los Angeles Times