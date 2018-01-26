Essential Arts & Culture: Pirates on stage, the cult of Shakespeare, an actor investigates poverty

Charles McNulty also reports on two shows that fit within the phenomenon he dubs the "Shakespeare Emporium" — that "worldwide supplier of everything Shakespeare" that has caused his plays to have "taken a backseat to his branded image." In this context he looks at two new plays: "Shakespeare in Love" at South Coast Repertory, a stage adaptation of the '98 film, and Phillip Whitchurch's "Shakespeare his wife and the dog" at the Broad Stage. The results? Kind of meh. "Theaters wishing to honor [Shakespeare]," writes McNulty, "would be better advised to grapple with his works." Los Angeles Times