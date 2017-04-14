Essential Arts & Culture: 'The Encounter's' circular time, L.A. Phil's Icelandic time, Center Theater Group's anniversary time

It’s been a busy art week — with stellar plays, Icelandic music and art exhibitions that feature overlooked women. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your hot dose of all things culture.

Must See: An amazing ‘Encounter’

Simon McBurney in his one-man show, "The Encounter," which is inspired by a book about an Amazon jou Rob Latour Simon McBurney in his one-man show, "The Encounter," which is inspired by a book about an Amazon journey. Simon McBurney in his one-man show, "The Encounter," which is inspired by a book about an Amazon journey. (Rob Latour)

Simon McBurney has turned a book about a harrowing journey through the Amazon into a singular work of theater. On view through Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, “The Encounter,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed, marries the low-brow techniques of a radio play with high technology (binaural headphones that make it seem as if the action is all around). The “performance is an amazement,” writes Swed. “There is nothing in theater quite like being caught unawares, and that may be the ideal way to see ‘The Encounter.’” Los Angeles Times

Co-sign on that. It’s a story about a story about time in the Amazon jungle. After seeing the show Thursday, I wanted to burn all my stuff and ponder circular time. Whoaaa.

Iceland in L.A.

The choir sang into teacups at the Green Umbrella program at the L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times The choir sang into teacups at the Green Umbrella program at the L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival. The choir sang into teacups at the Green Umbrella program at the L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Swed also checks in with the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s ongoing Reykjavík Festival (through June 4), attending the Green Umbrella program of contemporary music. “Icelandic music is cool, flowing, not made of dramatic structures, yet it is often a call to attention,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

At the Reykjavík Festival’s first of three sold-out concerts with Sigur Rós and the L.A. Phil, Swed found some rough edges in the blending of Iceland’s popular rock band and classical music, including audience members who treated a chamber choir as a warm-up act. And for all of Sigur Rós’ “often irresistible material,” Swed found the band more conventional on stage than on their records: “You can’t abuse your voice for more than a decade and keep a pure falsetto, and [singer Jón Thór] Birgisson hasn’t yet come up with an effective second act.” Los Angeles Times

Swed additionally saw and heard Esa-Pekka Salonen conduct a pair of Sibelius symphonies at Walt Disney Concert Hall, where he “put new vitality into late Sibelius.” Los Angeles Times

A journey ‘Into the Woods’

Anthony Chatmon II plays the Wolf and Lisa Helmi Johanson is Little Red Ridinghood in Fiasco Theater Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Anthony Chatmon II plays the Wolf and Lisa Helmi Johanson is Little Red Ridinghood in Fiasco Theater's "Into the Woods" at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles. Anthony Chatmon II plays the Wolf and Lisa Helmi Johanson is Little Red Ridinghood in Fiasco Theater's "Into the Woods" at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Fiasco Theater has an imaginatively economical rendering of the musical “Into the Woods” at the Ahmanson Theatre that features princes who ride stick horses and a wolf that consists of a mounted hunting trophy. “A tight budget has set the creative juices flowing,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty. “The eager-to-please production overstays its welcome, but its shoestrings delights are manifold.” Los Angeles Times

McNulty also took in a performance of Mike Lopez’s play “The Legend of Georgia McBride, at the Geffen Playhouse. The show is “fun if formulaic,” he reports, about an Elvis impersonator who transforms into a drag queen to help bring home the bacon. Los Angeles Times

Politics at the theater

Hillary Clinton, center, backstage with "War Paint" stars Patti LuPone, left, and Christine Ebersol Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic Hillary Clinton, center, backstage with "War Paint" stars Patti LuPone, left, and Christine Ebersole at the Nederlander Theatre in New York. Hillary Clinton, center, backstage with "War Paint" stars Patti LuPone, left, and Christine Ebersole at the Nederlander Theatre in New York. (Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic)

Tony Awards producers take note: McNulty reports that Hillary Clinton has been receiving warm receptions as she attends theatrical productions around New York, including the musical “War Paint” and Stephen Karam’s drama “The Humans,” leading our critic to suggest that producers should ask Clinton to be a presenter at the upcoming awards ceremony in June. Los Angeles Times

Molly Smith, director of "The Orginalist," and Edward Gero, who stars as Supreme Court Justice Anton Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Molly Smith, director of "The Orginalist," and Edward Gero, who stars as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, at Pasadena Playhouse. Molly Smith, director of "The Orginalist," and Edward Gero, who stars as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, at Pasadena Playhouse. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Plus, The Times’ Jeffrey Fleishman reports on a new play at the Pasadena Playhouse inspired by deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. “The Originalist,” by John Strand, examines whether the meaning of the 230-year-old Constitution is “a fixed set of principles” or whether it might be a “fluid living document.” Los Angeles Times

Confronting gender bias in art

A detail from "The King Is Dead," 1950, by Grace Hartigan — part of an exhibition of women abstract Palm Springs Art Museum A detail from "The King Is Dead," 1950, by Grace Hartigan — part of an exhibition of women abstract expressionist painters at the Palm Springs Art Museum. A detail from "The King Is Dead," 1950, by Grace Hartigan — part of an exhibition of women abstract expressionist painters at the Palm Springs Art Museum. (Palm Springs Art Museum)

The “Women of Abstract Expressionism,” on view at the Palm Springs Art Museum through May, is a groundbreaking survey of the women artists working in the movement during the 20th century — and it is worth the two-hour drive east, reports Times art critic Christopher Knight. “It’s the kind of show that can shake up preconceptions,” he writes. “Historical group surveys that employ gender as an organizing principle don’t always make artistic sense, but this one does.” Los Angeles Times

‘Citizen Jane’