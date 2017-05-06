Essential Arts: Dudamel speaks out, the new rack of Tony nominees, Cheech Marin's Chicano art center

Gustavo Dudamel goes political. The Tony nominations are in — and they are eclectic. Plus, Cheech Marin wants to open a Chicano art center in Riverside. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, and here is your saucy guide to all things culture:

Dudamel speaks out on Venezuela

Gustavo Dudamel is greeted by music students in Venezuela in 2012.

Gustavo Dudamel, the music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has for years faced questions in his native Venezuela for his involvement with the regime of Nicolas Maduro. (Dudamel is the longtime face of the country’s El Sistema music education system.) But growing violence in the country and a rise in protester deaths led Dudamel to make a Twitter video calling on Venezuela’s political leaders to “solve the crisis.” Then a 17-year-old violinist from a youth orchestra was killed during protests and Dudamel came forward with a more forceful written statement calling on the government to “listen to the voice of the Venezuelan people.” Los Angeles Times

Times classical music critic Mark Swed sat down for an interview with Dudamel amid these pronouncements. His words will likely not silence his critics. “I have been attacked for many years,” says Dudamel. “This is nothing new.” But, he says, he is now keen to address the leadership. “If a way to get out of this is to go to elections, that is what we will have to do.” Los Angeles Times

Tony nominations are in!!!

Denee Benton during a performance of "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," in New York.

In the lead, with 12 Tony Award nominations, including best musical, is “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” an experimental work that takes place in 19th century Russia. Also in line for best musical are “Dear Evan Hansen” (a social media story), “Come From Away” (about the aftermath of 9/11) and “Groundhog Day the Musical” (based on the Bill Murray film). Times reporter Steven Zeitchik has the whole enchilada. Los Angeles Times

Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” earned eight nominations, more than any play this year. The Times’ Jessica Gelt scored an interview with its star, Laurie Metcalf. Los Angeles Times

Laurie Metcalf, left, and Condola Rashad in a scene from the Broadway production of "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Plus, Times theater critic Charles McNulty gets parsing. Since there is no blockbuster à la “Hamilton,” McNulty reports that there is more uncertainty as to who might win. But the nominations show that inventive work is being rewarded, such as “Great Comet” and “Come From Away,” as well as Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” Carol Vogel’s “Indecent,” Hnaths’ “Doll House” sequel and “Oslo,” which McNulty describes as “a slow-simmering drama.” Los Angeles Times

Chicano art in Riverside

Riverside City Manager John Russo, left, actor and collector Cheech Marin, Riverside Art Museum Executive Director Drew Oberjuerge and Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey at the Riverside Art Museum.

Actor and comedian Cheech Marin, who in addition to being one half of Cheech & Chong is also a noted collector of Chicano art, has teamed with the city of Riverside and the Riverside Art Museum to launch a Chicano art center. “It’ll be the one place worldwide that everybody can go to for all things Chicano art,” says Marin. Los Angeles Times

A season of Ninths

David Lockington leads the Pasadena Symphony in a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

It is the season of Beethoven’s Ninth. And fresh off of listening to a version by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Mark Swed caught the Pasadena Symphony’s take on the “symphony of symphonies.” Conductor David Lockington took it fast, he reports — for a Ninth Symphony that was less about dwelling in spiritual moments and more “like gliding on a hovercraft above the Beethovenian waves.” Los Angeles Times

Swed also reports on the Hear Now Music Festival, which offers a broad overview of all the original composing that is currently going down in L.A. Los Angeles Times

Harvard’s first online architecture course

K. Michael Hays, lead professor of a new online course from Harvard's Graduate School of Design.

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne sat in on the first online architecture course offered by Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, led by K. Michael Hays, a professor of architectural theory. The course, writes Hawthorne, is an example of how architecture pedagogy “doesn’t simply treat architecture as a discipline separate from the rest of the world, with its own passwords and protocols. It guards that separation with its life.” Pure fire. Los Angeles Times