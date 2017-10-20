Essential Arts & Culture: Kusama-palooza, Getty Center's birthday, censored Hollywood public art

At the Broad, it’s all about infinity. A key Los Angeles institution marks two decades of existence. And a work by Erika Rothenberg in Hollywood is censored in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s essential arts and culture everything:

Kusama’s infinite best

It’s on, Los Angeles! Artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms have landed at the Broad museum and Times reporter Deborah Vankin got a sneak peek. The Japanese artist is known for her psychedelic, repetition-based work that toy with color, form and perception. “I believe that people are attracted by the infinite mysterious beauty that the artwork has,” Kusama tells Vankin. Los Angeles Times

The Getty Center at 20

This fall, the Getty Center marks two decades in Brentwood. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at how the museum — set in architectural isolation on top of a hill — has launched programs such as Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA that allow its presence to be felt all over the city. “It has,” he writes, “threaded itself into the contemporary cultural life of Los Angeles and Southern California.” Los Angeles Times

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Looking into "Infinity Mirrored Room — Love Forever" (1994) at the Broad museum. Looking into "Infinity Mirrored Room — Love Forever" (1994) at the Broad museum. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Plus, Hawthorne has a look at the Natural History Museum’s plans for a makeover in Exposition Park by the Los Angeles firm Frederick Fisher and Partners Architects. Los Angeles Times

Pacific Standard Time happenings

And since we’re on the subject of PST: LA/LA, here’s what’s doing in all things Los Angeles and Latin America:

Times classical music critic Mark Swed has been tuning into the “CDMX” music festival at Walt Disney Disney Concert Hall — featuring Los Angeles Philharmonic performances of work by contemporary Mexican composers (such as Diana Syrse and Arturo Márquez), as well as collaborations with indie darling Natalia Lafourcade and rockers Café Tacvba. The topline? The future, writes Swed, is in the hands of the women. Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times The Getty Center, overlooking the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. The Getty Center, overlooking the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

Times contributor Tim Greiving reports on the evening of music devoted to Mexican film scores — which featured emblematic music from the silent era to the present. Los Angeles Times

And The Times’ James Reed reviews the Café Tacvba/LA Phil match-up. The show, he reports, got cooking when the band transformed Disney Hall into a rock arena. Los Angeles Times

In the visual arts department, Times reviewer Sharon Mizota writes about Clarissa Tossin’s “Ch’u Mayaa,” a video on view at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery that toys with the Mayan themes that inspired the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. Los Angeles Times

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

She also has a look at “Video Art in Latin America” at LAXART, where José Alejandro Restrepo’s rotting banana grove installation speaks to corporate greed. Los Angeles Times

In the meantime, I got a gander at ProyectosLA, a pop-up installation by 18 Latin American-focused galleries at a warehouse in Chinatown, featuring works both historic and contemporary. Los Angeles Times

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Gustavo Dudamel and singer Natalia Lafourcade at the opening concert of CDMX. Gustavo Dudamel and singer Natalia Lafourcade at the opening concert of CDMX. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Plus: Playwright Luis Valdez and members of the movie cast “Zoot Suit” gathered to reminisce about their experiences as part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences PST: LA/LA film program. Remezcla

Censorship in the wake of Weinstein

Artist Erika Rothenberg’s “The Road to Hollywood” at the Hollywood & Highland Center is a meandering art installation inspired by the Hollywood dream. Its endpoint: a daybed for people to reflect on. But in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal it was removed after being described as a “casting couch.” Times art critic Christopher Knight says this is possibly an illegal act of censorship. It’s also, he writes, “a testament to how our new digital mob-ocracy operates.” Los Angeles Times