Daniil Trifonov is pictured at Walt Disney Concert Hall earlier this year. The Russian sensation returns in December. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

11 don't-miss classical performances

Picks for the fall include "Breaking the Waves," John Adams' 70th birthday, Philip Glass' "Akhnaten'," pianist Daniil Trifonov and more.

Plácido Domingo and Ekaterina Sememchuk, with Domingo in the title role of "Macbeth," in a 2015 production in Valencia, Spain. (Tato Baeza)

Plácido Domingo on playing Macbeth in L.A. Opera's season opener

Domingo's latest baritone excursion is another Verdi epic, "Macbeth," which the singer first performed in Berlin last year. Domingo will sing the role for Los Angeles Opera in a new production directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, with performances beginning Sept. 17.

Jeffrey Kahane conducts Mozart earlier this year. (Gina Ferrazi / Los Angeles Times)

Jeffrey Kahane will end his tenure as LACO conductor with his most ambitious project yet