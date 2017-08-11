New details on the $10 'Hamilton' ticket lottery: How it works and when it starts

After some delay and much anticipation, details of the $10 “Hamilton” ticket lottery for Los Angeles were announced Friday morning — and go into effect immediately.

How it works: Forty tickets will be sold for $10 apiece for every performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where "Hamilton" will play Friday through Dec. 30. Ticket hopefuls enter by going to www.LuckySeat.com/hamilton or by downloading a new “Hamilton” app (HamiltonBroadway.com/app).

The daily lottery opens at 11 a.m. Pacific time two days prior to the performance date and closes at 9 a.m. Pacific time the day before the performance. So, for a Wednesday show, the lottery would open at 11 a.m. Monday and close at 9 a.m. Tuesday. About two hours after the lottery closes, winners are chosen and notified by email or text. Winners then have until 4 p.m. that day to pay online by credit card. Winners who do not complete their purchase by the 4 p.m. deadline will forfeit their ticket.

Winners will need a valid photo ID that matches the name on their lottery entry. Each person will be limited to one entry per performance.

Note: Although the New York lottery has allowed each winner to buy one or two seats, the Los Angeles announcement did not specify whether lottery winners will have the option of purchasing a second ticket. Seat locations will vary, the Pantages said. More official rules and details: www.HollywoodPantages.com/lottery.

About that new app, also announced Friday: It includes camera filters, merchandise shop and content on the various “Hamilton” companies. Fans can use the app to enter the Los Angeles lottery starting now, producers said; the app can be used to enter the New York lottery starting Aug. 22 and the Chicago lottery on Aug. 29.

Read more ways to get tickets and see exclusive behind-the-scenes features, cast interviews and other "Hamilton" national tour news at latimes.com/hamilton.