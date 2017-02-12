Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Could the Chainsmokers be Grammy 'villains'?
|August Brown
This year's Grammys have two mega-star heroes -- Beyoncé and Adele -- in contention for the top honors. But the ceremony also has a villain, of sorts, in the Chainsmokers: the pop-EDM duo whose bros-on-pledge-night antics are only matched by their savvy at staying atop the pop charts.
The Times profiled the group in October , right when "Closer" heralded their shift from the trolling jokes of "Selfie" into more respectable, sensitive songwriting with huge pop appeal.
You can’t pay attention to how people perceive you. The people who get it will get it, and the people who don’t, they won’t. You’ve got to stick to your guns and be yourself.
The duo this afternoon won the Grammy for dance recording for "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya. The act is also up for pop duo/group performance, a reflection of its roots in the EDM mega-festival scene and current pop dominance. "Closer" spent 12 weeks atop the Hot 100 chart.
But if the Chainsmokers beat out acclaimed competitors like Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak for new artist Sunday evening, there may be some invocations of the old ghost of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.