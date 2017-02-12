Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
A look back at Prince's electrifying Grammy speech
|August Brown
In the dark days of 2016, maybe no death hit the music industry harder than Prince's.
With a Grammy love-in impending at this year's ceremony and his music returning to streaming services, there should be yet another surge of interest in his catalog.
But even late in life he was a ferocious Grammy presence.
Just watch his brief, magnificent and quietly radical speech at the 2015 ceremony. "Like books and black lives, albums still matter," he said, just before presenting album of the year to Beck.
He said that just two years ago, but it's hard to think of a more resonant idea about art and justice in 2017 as well.