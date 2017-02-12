A look back at Prince's electrifying Grammy speech

In the dark days of 2016, maybe no death hit the music industry harder than Prince's.

With a Grammy love-in impending at this year's ceremony and his music returning to streaming services, there should be yet another surge of interest in his catalog.

But even late in life he was a ferocious Grammy presence.

Just watch his brief, magnificent and quietly radical speech at the 2015 ceremony. "Like books and black lives, albums still matter," he said, just before presenting album of the year to Beck.

He said that just two years ago, but it's hard to think of a more resonant idea about art and justice in 2017 as well.