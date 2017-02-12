MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.

The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2017 Grammy rehearsals

Our backstage gallery from at the Grammys rehearsals reveals who is sitting next to who (Keith Urban and Adele are seat buddies) and reveals a few musical surprises for the 59th show.

William Bell and Gary Clarke Jr. at the rehearsals for the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Brian Beacock and Anne Winkowski, who are standing in for Keith Urban and Adele, look over notes while seated in the front row during Grammy rehearsals at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Host James Corden checks his phone during a break in rehearsal for the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
