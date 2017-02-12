Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
'Blackstar' saxophonist Donny McCaslin feels David Bowie should have been nominated in major categories
|James Reed
Clutching an armful of Grammys — five, to be exact — Donny McCaslin stopped backstage to represent David Bowie’s critically acclaimed final album, “Blackstar,” on which McCaslin played saxophone.
Even with five Grammy wins, including for rock song and alternative music album, there was a sense that the album was shut out from the major categories. “Blackstar” was released mere days before Bowie’s death in January 2016.
“I’ll start by saying that nobody could represent David Bowie, but I’m glad to be here to represent him,” said McCaslin, whose black ensemble included a T-shirt with a white star in homage to the album’s artwork.
“In terms of him not being nominated in the bigger categories, to me it’s very clear that he should have been nominated in couple of those major ones.”