'Blackstar' saxophonist Donny McCaslin feels David Bowie should have been nominated in major categories

Donny McCaslin, backstage at the 59th Grammy Awards, with his haul of trophies.

Clutching an armful of Grammys — five, to be exact — Donny McCaslin stopped backstage to represent David Bowie’s critically acclaimed final album, “Blackstar,” on which McCaslin played saxophone.

Even with five Grammy wins, including for rock song and alternative music album, there was a sense that the album was shut out from the major categories. “Blackstar” was released mere days before Bowie’s death in January 2016.

“I’ll start by saying that nobody could represent David Bowie, but I’m glad to be here to represent him,” said McCaslin, whose black ensemble included a T-shirt with a white star in homage to the album’s artwork.

“In terms of him not being nominated in the bigger categories, to me it’s very clear that he should have been nominated in couple of those major ones.”