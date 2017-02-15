Carlos Santana changes his tune on Beyoncé: 'I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person'

Carlos Santana has backed off his statement that Beyoncé "is not a singer."

Acclaimed guitarist Carlos Santana is retreating on his remarks about Beyoncé after aggressively poking the overly agitated Beyhive.

The rock icon was regaling singer Adele Adkins with more adulation following her record-breaking wins at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, including her victory over Beyoncé's "Lemonade" for album of the year.

"I think that Adele won because she can sing sing .... With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music -- music to model a dress -- she's not a 'singer' singer, with all respect to her," Santana, 69, told the Australian Associated Press ahead of his band's New Zealand and Australia tour dates.

Santana, a 13-time Grammy winner who once performed with Beyoncé in 2003 at a pre-game show for the Super Bowl, kept digging a hole by explaining why Adele won.

"She doesn't bring all the dancers and props. She can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that's it. And this is why she wins," he said.

Beyoncé's fans dragged Santana on social media, and the escalating furor prompted him to issue a statement on Facebook on Tuesday clarifying his remarks and lauding the showstopping performer.

"My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies," he wrote. "My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best."