Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Chris James' purple armband at the Grammy Awards is a tribute to Prince
|Jessica Gelt
Grammy-nominee Chris James arrived to the 59th Grammy Awards wearing a tribute to the late-great rocker Prince in the form of a slender, purple silk armband.
James was nominated for engineered album non-classical for Prince's final album, "HITNRUN: Phase 2." He lost the award, which was announced during the pre-show telecast, to another late-great legend, David Bowie.
With that out of the way, James is just relaxing and feeling good to be at the Grammys, representing an artist he loves and an album he is incredibly proud of.
"Now that we're here it's just a party and celebration," he says.