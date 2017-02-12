Chris James' purple armband at the Grammy Awards is a tribute to Prince

Grammy-nominee Chris James arrived to the 59th Grammy Awards wearing a tribute to the late-great rocker Prince in the form of a slender, purple silk armband.

James was nominated for engineered album non-classical for Prince's final album, "HITNRUN: Phase 2." He lost the award, which was announced during the pre-show telecast, to another late-great legend, David Bowie.

With that out of the way, James is just relaxing and feeling good to be at the Grammys, representing an artist he loves and an album he is incredibly proud of.

"Now that we're here it's just a party and celebration," he says.

