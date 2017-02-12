Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Ed Sheeran illustrates his love in performance of "Shape of You"
|Randall Roberts
The beat-boxing contemporary pop-folk singer Ed Sheeran landed on the Grammy stage wearing a T-shirt and holding a guitar, as if Daft Punk hadn't just illustrated that the proper performance attire is in fact dark robes awash in purple.
Performing his hit song "Shape of You" by looping beats, melodies and vocal loops on the fly, the young man with the tussled hair and tattooed sleeves sang and rapped about being in love with his date's body, and you could almost hear the coos of a million teenagers as he did so.