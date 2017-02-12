Host James Corden is aware that people don't watch the Grammys to hear him sing

If you criticize a musician in front of James Corden, be prepared for him to push back.

On a recent morning in his office at CBS Television City, the host of “The Late Late Show” was describing his favorite Grammy Awards performances when he recalled a 2015 duet by Annie Lennox and Hozier in which the former Eurythmics star and the young Irish singer did a medley of Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” and the R&B; standard “I Put a Spell on You.”

“Oh my God, it was like a master class,” rhapsodized Corden, 38, who’s hosting this year’s Grammys on Sunday night. That sounded about right, he was told: Lennox came on like the world’s most intimidating teacher, while Hozier resembled a frightened second-grader.

“No, that’s not fair!” Corden replied. “He was great — a true collaborator. Have you heard his song ‘ Someone New ’?” At that, the English actor and presenter leapt up and went to his computer, calling up the song on YouTube. Then he called up several more.

“I’m telling you, he’s the real deal. You need to listen.”

It’s that enthusiasm that’s driven Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segments — in which he drives around with various singers, belting out their hits with them — to viral ubiquity. (At last count, the installment featuring Adele had been viewed 147 million times.) And more than his own musical ability, that sense of excitement is what he said he plans to draw on Sunday onstage at Staples Center.

“I’m a massive fan of everybody in that room,” he said. “And I’m going to try and share that with the audience.”

