Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich to winners: 'Say something important'

Gerrick Kennedy
Host James Corden, center, checks his phone during a break in rehearsal for the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
During preshow remarks Sunday night, Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich addressed the crowd and implored the night's winners to be more outspoken during speeches.

If you have record labels and such to thank, please thank them later backstage with the press and say something important. We're expecting it.

Ken Ehrlich

Latest updates

