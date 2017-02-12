Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
In the room where it happens: Watch Chance the Rapper win his first Grammy Award
|Gerrick Kennedy
What's it like being at the premiere ceremony? Surprisingly low-key.
The kick off for music's biggest night on Sunday was a mellow one. Only a small fraction of attendees trickled into the Microsoft Theater to see who won the 70 (plus) awards handed out ahead of the main telecast at Staples Center.
The merch booth and bathrooms had no line, there was no drama getting in and the bar was already closed. And because it was open seating, folks roamed between the audience and the lobby freely.
Margaret Cho, the nights emcee, even tried to entice people to come further down front.
"The closer you sit, the more likely you are to win a Grammy," she joked, a sentiment Comedian Patton Oswalt echoed when he had to race from the back of the theater to accept his award.