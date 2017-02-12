Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
John Poppo of the Recording Academy: 'Music ... is the universal language, and you are the master linguists'
|Randall Roberts
Thank you for creating music, especially in a time when the world seems to need it more than ever. We extend that gratitude to all the people who have brought the music to us. But today we also recognize your power. Music, as we know, is the universal language, and you are the master linguists. People can have ideologies that are so different that they're willing to wage war over them, and yet very often they're singing the same songs on both sides of the battlefield.