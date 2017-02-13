Katy Perry wears her politics on her sleeve. And her lapel. And her body. And her Grammys set.

During her Grammy performance of "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley, Katy Perry had about as much political subtlety as a car with more bumper stickers than bumper.

There was the white pantsuit, supporting Hillary Clinton. There was the lapel pin, supporting Planned Parenthood. There was the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, seemingly supporting the entire set as it was projected on the backdrop at the end of the song.

And there was the shiny white armband emblazoned with pink sequins that spelled out "Persist" -- an apparent invocation of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's televised clash last week in the Senate, when she was shut down while reading criticisms of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions' civil rights record, before he was confirmed.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless she persisted," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

No need to explain yourself further, Katy Perry. We get it.

