Kirk Franklin locks down best gospel album

Kirk Franklin occupies a rare position in the music firmament today.

He's nominated for two Grammys in hip-hop categories, for his contributions to Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam," and he also just locked down the highest honor in gospel music for "Losing My Religion," a searing meditation on maintaining faith amid the travails of modern society.

Franklin's win for gospel album was widely expected, but it still heralded a high point in career devoted to placing the sacred into secular culture.

Its impact on hip-hop at the Grammys is still yet to be seen, but this award caps a huge year for Franklin as he works to assert his identity in pop music.

He also won gospel performance/song” for “God Provides.”