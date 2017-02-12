Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Kirk Franklin locks down best gospel album
|August Brown
Kirk Franklin occupies a rare position in the music firmament today.
He's nominated for two Grammys in hip-hop categories, for his contributions to Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam," and he also just locked down the highest honor in gospel music for "Losing My Religion," a searing meditation on maintaining faith amid the travails of modern society.
Franklin's win for gospel album was widely expected, but it still heralded a high point in career devoted to placing the sacred into secular culture.
Its impact on hip-hop at the Grammys is still yet to be seen, but this award caps a huge year for Franklin as he works to assert his identity in pop music.
He also won gospel performance/song” for “God Provides.”