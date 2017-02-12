Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees
- Read Beyoncé complete Grammy acceptance speech
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
- FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed
Lady Gaga and Metallica shred ... something
|August Brown
Lady Gaga and Metallica can at least take comfort in this: it didn't happen at the Super Bowl.
Gaga, fresh off a well-received but atypically (for her) apolitical Super Bowl halftime show, had intended to team up with Metallica to showcase her hard-rock bona fides. It should have been a good fit – she’s long used heavy guitars in her bombastic pop, and she turned herself into a motorcycle for one infamous album cover.
But from the first seconds of their collaboration on “Moth Into Flame,” from Metallica’s throwback thrash record “Hardwired…To Self Destruct,” it was a more of a ten-car pileup.
James Hetfield’s microphone gave up on him before he even got a word in, leaving the famously gravelly frontman in total awkward silence between Gaga’s verses. Their backup dancers, swaying in some weird approximation of “heavy metal dancing,” couldn’t hold a candle to the most off-hours amateur night at Jumbo’s Clown Room.
The whole set evoked a fire sale on the store floor at Guitar center, when fifteen dudes are all trying to out-finger-tap each other in a cacophonous hail. Gaga was obviously thrilled to be there, finally fronting the arena-rock band of her dreams and stage-diving backwards into the crowd. But Hetfield threw his guitar and walked offstage the second it was over.
You and us both, dude.