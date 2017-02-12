Lady Gaga and Metallica shred ... something

Lady Gaga and Metallica can at least take comfort in this: it didn't happen at the Super Bowl.

Gaga, fresh off a well-received but atypically (for her) apolitical Super Bowl halftime show, had intended to team up with Metallica to showcase her hard-rock bona fides. It should have been a good fit – she’s long used heavy guitars in her bombastic pop, and she turned herself into a motorcycle for one infamous album cover.

But from the first seconds of their collaboration on “Moth Into Flame,” from Metallica’s throwback thrash record “Hardwired…To Self Destruct,” it was a more of a ten-car pileup.

James Hetfield’s microphone gave up on him before he even got a word in, leaving the famously gravelly frontman in total awkward silence between Gaga’s verses. Their backup dancers, swaying in some weird approximation of “heavy metal dancing,” couldn’t hold a candle to the most off-hours amateur night at Jumbo’s Clown Room.

The whole set evoked a fire sale on the store floor at Guitar center, when fifteen dudes are all trying to out-finger-tap each other in a cacophonous hail. Gaga was obviously thrilled to be there, finally fronting the arena-rock band of her dreams and stage-diving backwards into the crowd. But Hetfield threw his guitar and walked offstage the second it was over.

You and us both, dude.