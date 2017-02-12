Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and the pre-telecast ceremony, where the majority of the award are given is underway. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Lady Gaga, Metallica give us a peek at 'MetalliGa'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Lady Gaga kept the world posted while she was rehearsing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and she's not slowing her roll for the Grammys, where she's joining forces with Metallica.
Witness "MetalliGa."
Metallica has a busy night planned. After the Grammys gig with Gaga, the band is headed to the Hollywood Palladium on Sunset Blvd. for a sold-out concert.