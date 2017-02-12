MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.

The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Lalah Hathaway wins R&B performance and R&B album trophies

Randall Roberts
Lalah Hathaway (Recording Academy)
Thank you, Anita Baker, for leaving such a beautiful blueprint for me to follow -- and I stood on the shoulders of so many people that created beautiful music that started in the fields. Now we're here. God bless you, Al Jarreau.

Lalah Hathaway on her win for "Angel," by Anita Baker

Latest updates

