Mary J. Blige reveals she's 'going through some horrible stuff' at pre-Grammy bash

Mary J. Blige brings down the house with her performance of "No More Drama."

Emotions ran higher than usual Saturday night at Clive Davis ’ pre-Grammy gala, and not just because the stars in attendance were venting their frustrations with an unpopular new president.

The veteran record executive’s annual party at the Beverly Hilton is known as a marathon of music-business backslapping, with lengthy toasts by Davis and the Recording Academy’s Neil Portnow and performances that can seem arranged to remind everyone how smart Person X was to sign Artist Y to Label Z.

By the end of the night, you can forget that music is about more than leveraging valuable copyrights, to use one of Davis’ favorite words.

Yet this year, a wave of real feeling went through the room when Davis saluted his friend Joni Mitchell , who was making a rare public appearance after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. Hundreds in the audience of A-listers — which included Stevie Wonder, Jane Fonda, Lena Dunham, Ringo Starr, Michael Keaton, Kris Jenner, Max Martin and Courtney Love — rose to give Mitchell a standing ovation.

Later, the R&B; singer Maxwell silenced schmoozers with a deeply tender rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” in which he changed a lyric to mark the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death. Jennifer Hudson inspired a similar reaction with her complicated, gospel-style adaptation of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

And then there was Mary J. Blige, who greeted the crowd by revealing that she’s “going through some horrible stuff right now.”

“It’s called a divorce,” she added before tearing through her songs “Thick of It” and “No More Drama.” The latter ended with Blige lying on the stage, her voice raw with pain.

Warmer but no less vivid were two young artists using the language of religion to sing about the experience of growing up: Chance the Rapper, who got the audience clapping along to “Blessings,” and the country singer Maren Morris, who belted “My Church” with confidence beyond her years.

For some, the passion on display Saturday had an expected political edge.

