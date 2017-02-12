Once a Grammy camp student, country singer Maren Morris is now winning gold and singing with Alicia Keys

A petite Maren Morris, who won for country solo performance, appeared backstage in a silver sequined dress clutching her shiny gold Grammy. Her first request? That the microphone be lowered.

“I have heels on and I’m still too short for the microphone,” she laughed.

With four nominations, Morris is the most nominated country artist this year, so she said it felt particularly gratifying to be holding a statue.

“I’m still sort of processing it, but it feels amazing,” she said. “I was nominated with a lot of my friends in those categories, so to walk away with it is really validating.”

Morris was part of the first “crop of Grammy campers” (referring to the Grammy Foundation's music industry camp for U.S. high school students) back in 2005 and at the time she dreamed that one day she might find herself on stage for the honor that, 11 years later, is now hers.

She said her favorite part of the evening was singing with Alicia Keys, and that since she had sung with Keys before -- on CMT's mash-up series "Crossroads" -- it didn’t make her anxious. The pair had long joked that country and soul music were cousins.

“I was more nervous to walk up the stairs to accept my award and not fall over my dress,” she said.

Her Grammy win won’t add pressure when it comes to making her next album, which she hasn’t started.

“I don’t look at things in terms of pressure, that’s counterproductive to the creative process,” she said. “I think the next one is going to be fun.”

She has plans to celebrate after the ceremony with her family and her boyfriend.

“I’m going to have my first drink in a month,” she said. “I fit into the dress so now I can throw down.”