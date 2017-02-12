Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys nominees
- Adele and Beyoncé showcase an industry in transition
- Will the Grammys be political?
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
Patton Oswalt on his Grammy win: 'I'm hoping to move beyond the bitterness'
|August Brown
Patton Oswalt had the tough job of accepting his Grammy win for comedy album and acknowledging what has been a devastating year for the comedian.
Last year, his wife, Michelle McNamara, the journalist and true crime writer, died from what Oswalt said was a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.
"This has not been a fun year for me and a lot of people, but I'm going to try to be as goofy and obnoxious as I can be to try and help," he said. "I'm hoping to move beyond the bitterness."
The sentiment also alluded to Oswalt's political beliefs -- he's long been an outspoken critic of President Trump.
However, his Grammy night was brighter. Oswalt's album and standup special, "Talking for Clapping," won top comedy honors at the Grammys, besting albums by luminaries including Tig Notaro, Amy Schumer, David Cross and Margaret Cho.