Patton Oswalt on his Grammy win: 'I'm hoping to move beyond the bitterness'

Patton Oswalt had the tough job of accepting his Grammy win for comedy album and acknowledging what has been a devastating year for the comedian.

Last year, his wife, Michelle McNamara, the journalist and true crime writer, died from what Oswalt said was a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

"This has not been a fun year for me and a lot of people, but I'm going to try to be as goofy and obnoxious as I can be to try and help," he said. "I'm hoping to move beyond the bitterness."

The sentiment also alluded to Oswalt's political beliefs -- he's long been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

However, his Grammy night was brighter. Oswalt's album and standup special, "Talking for Clapping," won top comedy honors at the Grammys, besting albums by luminaries including Tig Notaro, Amy Schumer, David Cross and Margaret Cho.