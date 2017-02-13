Adele ended her night at the 2017 Grammy Awards with back-to-back wins for album of the year and record of the year, but used her final moments on stage to salute Beyoncé and her "monumental" album "Lemonade." Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Chance the Rapper was also among the top winners of the night, taking the prize for new artist as well as rap album.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees
- Read Beyoncé complete Grammy acceptance speech
- FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed | Review
- PHOTOS: Red carpet | Show highlights | Winners
Peter Dundas fashion sketches reveal the inspiration behind Beyoncé's Grammy gowns
After channeling a golden goddess on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé reappeared in red.
The songstress was wearing a number from designer Peter Dundas, who left Roberto Cavalli last year. In fact, Dundas was all over Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards this year, because the creator crafted not only this fiery look but her stage costumes as well.
Revealing the sketches for his "muse queen Bey" on Instagram, Dundas also announced the launch of the Peter Dundas Eponymous collection.