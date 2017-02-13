Peter Dundas fashion sketches reveal the inspiration behind Beyoncé's Grammy gowns

After channeling a golden goddess on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé reappeared in red.

The songstress was wearing a number from designer Peter Dundas, who left Roberto Cavalli last year. In fact, Dundas was all over Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards this year, because the creator crafted not only this fiery look but her stage costumes as well.

Revealing the sketches for his "muse queen Bey" on Instagram, Dundas also announced the launch of the Peter Dundas Eponymous collection.