Relive the time Macklemore & Ryan Lewis brought a message of equality to the Grammys

Couples are wed as Macklemore, left, performs with Mary Lambert, Madonna, Ryan Lewis and Queen Latifah at the 56th Grammy Awards.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ history with the Grammys is complicated.

At the 2014 ceremony, the indie hip-hop outliers swept the rap categories and own new artist — shutting out breakout rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The act's bounty of wins provided yet another footnote in the decades-long debate over how the Grammys award rap and R&B; artists in major categories. A white, pop-leaning duo from Seattle shutting out a poetic emcee whose debut was a coming of age tale set against the drug- and gang-infested streets of Compton? It didn't go over well, at all.

The blowback was immediate, especially considering resistance from the Recording Academy’s rap committee to include the group in genre categories. (They wanted them to compete for pop awards instead, a decision that was overturned.)

It was enough that Macklemore deemed it necessary to apologize to Lamar and, unsurprisingly, the duo declined to submit “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” its first album since the hubbub, for consideration for this year’s Grammys.



Though many hated them for taking the shine from Lamar, the duo’s performance at the 2014 ceremony was one of the most powerful messages of equality an artist has ever displayed and deserves to be revisited.

Joined by Madonna, Mary Lambert and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the duo performed their pro-gay rights anthem “Same Love” as 30 straight and gay couples got married in the audience with Queen Latifah officiating.

The message of marriage equality was an especially poignant showing of support from a medium that has been further behind in mainstream representation of LGBT voices when compared with TV and film.



Grab a tissue and relive the moment: