Sound Check: Host James Corden and other performers prep for 2017 Grammys

Host James Corden stretches during a break in rehearsal for the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

An air of torch-passing suffused the stage Thursday as rehearsals for Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony got underway at Staples Center with the teaming of 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and Texas country newcomer Maren Morris.

Such cross-genre, cross-generational pairings are a signature of the Grammy telecast, which consistently features more live performance segments than any other major awards show.

Performances will run the gamut from pop music’s biggest stars of the moment, including Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry , Metallica, John Legend, Keith Urban and Daft Punk, to several acts that viewers who tune in Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific time will likely be seeing and hearing for the first time, among them Morris and this year’s surprise album-of-the-year contender, Americana singer, songwriter and producer Sturgill Simpson.

The show will acknowledge an extraordinary string of pop star deaths in the past year with tribute segments saluting Prince, George Michael and briefer nods to R&B; singer Sharon Jones , rock poet Leonard Cohen, country great Merle Haggard and rapper Phife Dawg, among others.

