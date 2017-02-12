Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are getting started and there’s lots to pay attention to.
The red carpet is officially open and already the fashion is delivering. The main show will kick-off at 5 p.m. on CBS, with James Corden hosting the live telecast. Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Steve Aoki's stoked to be up there with the Beatles, Beyoncé
|Jessica Gelt
Electronic music superstar Steve Aoki was nominated for best music film but lost to -- wait for it -- the Beatles.
Aoki, however, was upbeat about it. If you're going to lose to someone, it might as well be the greatest band of all time.
"Can I really even stand a chance?" he asked with a smile Sunday on the red carpet. "But to be nominated alongside Beyoncé and the Beatles is amazing. I'm happy a lot of people got to see the film. Netflix is such a great place."
"I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," a documentary about Aoki, is a Netflix Original. Ron Howard took the trophy for "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years."
Aoki, it should be noted, was wearing John Lennon-style shades.