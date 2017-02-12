Steve Aoki's stoked to be up there with the Beatles, Beyoncé

Electronic music superstar Steve Aoki was nominated for best music film but lost to -- wait for it -- the Beatles.

Aoki, however, was upbeat about it. If you're going to lose to someone, it might as well be the greatest band of all time.

"Can I really even stand a chance?" he asked with a smile Sunday on the red carpet. "But to be nominated alongside Beyoncé and the Beatles is amazing. I'm happy a lot of people got to see the film. Netflix is such a great place."

"I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," a documentary about Aoki, is a Netflix Original. Ron Howard took the trophy for "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years."

Aoki, it should be noted, was wearing John Lennon-style shades.