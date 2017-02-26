Sting keeps it simple for 'The Empty Chair'

The song is called "The Empty Chair," but Sting didn't even use one of those.

For a rendition of his and composer J. Ralph's tender folk ballad from "Jim: The James Foley Story" — about the journalist murdered in 2014 by members of Islamic State — Sting opted for a stripped-down approach at the Oscars, standing simply as he sang and played guitar.

The performance ended with a quote from Foley illuminated on a large screen behind Sting: "If I don't have the moral courage to challenge authority ... we don't have journalism."