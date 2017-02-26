Adele ended her night at the 2017 Grammy Awards with back-to-back wins for album of the year and record of the year, but used her final moments on stage to salute Beyoncé and her "monumental" album "Lemonade." Beyoncé, meanwhile, wowed the audience with a spiritual performance and also took home the prize for urban contemporary album. Chance the Rapper was also among the top winners of the night, taking the prize for new artist as well as rap album.
Sting keeps it simple for 'The Empty Chair'
|Mikael Wood
The song is called "The Empty Chair," but Sting didn't even use one of those.
For a rendition of his and composer J. Ralph's tender folk ballad from "Jim: The James Foley Story" — about the journalist murdered in 2014 by members of Islamic State — Sting opted for a stripped-down approach at the Oscars, standing simply as he sang and played guitar.
The performance ended with a quote from Foley illuminated on a large screen behind Sting: "If I don't have the moral courage to challenge authority ... we don't have journalism."