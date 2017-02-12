Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees
- Adele and Beyoncé showcase an industry in transition
- Will the Grammys be political?
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
- FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed
Tim McGraw, John Legend, Faith Hill, Neil Diamond and others join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke of 'Sweet Caroline'
|Randall Roberts
Grammy host James Corden appears nightly on his show "The Late Late Show," and has used the platform as a vehicle for his breakout viral video "Carpool Karaoke" segments, in which he sings and drives with superstars from Madonna to Adele to Bruno Mars.
Few doubted that Corden would push his brand -- especially with an online series on Apple Music on the way - - but the way that he did it was a surprise: He donned a cardboard cutout car for an in-house version.
Corden did so by "surprising" Jennifer Lopez, who has done her own clip, for an in-the-moment version of a classic: "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond.
The bonus? So many singers were surrounding the two that within seconds the pair were flanked by artists including Ryan Tedder, Tim McGraw, John Legend, Faith Hill and others.
The bigger bonus: A dapper looking Neil Diamond joined in for his classic singalong.