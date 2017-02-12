Tim McGraw, John Legend, Faith Hill, Neil Diamond and others join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke of 'Sweet Caroline'

Grammy host James Corden appears nightly on his show "The Late Late Show," and has used the platform as a vehicle for his breakout viral video "Carpool Karaoke" segments, in which he sings and drives with superstars from Madonna to Adele to Bruno Mars.

Few doubted that Corden would push his brand -- especially with an online series on Apple Music on the way - - but the way that he did it was a surprise: He donned a cardboard cutout car for an in-house version.

Corden did so by "surprising" Jennifer Lopez, who has done her own clip, for an in-the-moment version of a classic: "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond.

The bonus? So many singers were surrounding the two that within seconds the pair were flanked by artists including Ryan Tedder, Tim McGraw, John Legend, Faith Hill and others.

The bigger bonus: A dapper looking Neil Diamond joined in for his classic singalong.