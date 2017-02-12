Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale is enjoying the band's lifetime achievement honor
|Jessica Gelt
Never in a million years would a young guitarist named John Cale believe that he would one day be honored with a lifetime achievement award for his work with the seminal 1970s art rock punk band the Velvet Underground.
But he finds himself in just such a position this year. The band is among the artists who were awarded the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2017 -- others include Sly Stone and Nina Simone.
Cale, on the red carpet with his former wife and VU fashion designer Betsey Johnson, explained the way the band felt in the 1970s when mainstream success seemed unthinkable, "We just hated everyone until eventually we didn't."