MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
ENTERTAINMENT

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Want fries with your Grammy? The McDonald's inside Staples Center is so hot right now

As our own Gerrick D. Kennedy points out, the McDonald's located inside Staples Center — home to this year's Grammys ceremony — is teeming with people who are more concerned with getting some fast-food goodness than filing into their seats. Let's hope attendees grabbed extra napkins to keep the grease stains off their frocks.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°