Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Who has CDs anymore? This woman on the Grammys red carpet

Christie D'Zurilla

Anyone who says nobody's using CDs anymore didn't see singer-songwriter Jacqueline Van Bierk on the Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday.

A close look reveals that the CDs are held on with safety pins. Feel free to form your own opinion.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Van Bierk landed on some worst-dressed lists after last year's Grammy Awards red carpet, where she showed up in a black-strappy-lacy-feathery number with pink platforms and matching pink hair.

