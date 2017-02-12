Who is Gavin Grimm? Learn about the teenager Laverne Cox mentioned at the Grammys

Laverne Cox at the 59th Grammy Awards. She referenced Gavin Grimm, right, before introducing a performance by Lady Gaga.

Just before actress Laverne Cox took the stage Sunday to introduce a performance by Lady Gaga and Metallica (though she forgot to mention the heavy-metal band), she encouraged viewers to Google the case of Gavin Grimm.

Who is he exactly?

Gavin Grimm is the Virginia teenager at the center of an upcoming Supreme Court case that will tackle transgender rights for the first time.

The trial, set for March, will determine whether schools nationwide can force students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificate.

