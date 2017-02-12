Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
- The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees
- Read Beyoncé complete Grammy acceptance speech
- PHOTOS : Go backstage at the Grammy rehearsals
- FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed
Who is Gavin Grimm? Learn about the teenager Laverne Cox mentioned at the Grammys
|Yvonne Villarreal
Just before actress Laverne Cox took the stage Sunday to introduce a performance by Lady Gaga and Metallica (though she forgot to mention the heavy-metal band), she encouraged viewers to Google the case of Gavin Grimm.
Who is he exactly?
Gavin Grimm is the Virginia teenager at the center of an upcoming Supreme Court case that will tackle transgender rights for the first time.
The trial, set for March, will determine whether schools nationwide can force students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificate.
Read more about it here .