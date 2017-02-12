Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.
James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.
Why were people booing after Adele's acceptance speech?
|Makeda Easter
After winning her Grammy for song of the year for "Hello," Adele used much of her acceptance speech to thank the song's producer and co-writer Greg Kurstin.
“I’d like to thank Greg because Greg kept coming to England for me, to work with me," Adele said.
“He would come to me in England so I didn’t have to leave my son and yet he would leave [his] son and daughter. So thank you for your patience with me and for helping to create my favorite song I’ve ever done.”
But when Kurstin, a native Angeleno, stepped up to the microphone, music began to play, cutting him off entirely and drawing boos from the audience. Earlier, during the non-televised portion of the show, Kurstin accepted a Grammy for producer of the year, nonclassical.
The interruption was not lost on viewers who expressed their outrage on Twitter.