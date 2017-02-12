Why were people booing after Adele's acceptance speech?

Adele receives the Grammy for song of the year as her producer Greg Kurstin looks on during the 59th Grammy music Awards.

After winning her Grammy for song of the year for "Hello," Adele used much of her acceptance speech to thank the song's producer and co-writer Greg Kurstin.

“I’d like to thank Greg because Greg kept coming to England for me, to work with me," Adele said.

“He would come to me in England so I didn’t have to leave my son and yet he would leave [his] son and daughter. So thank you for your patience with me and for helping to create my favorite song I’ve ever done.”

But when Kurstin, a native Angeleno, stepped up to the microphone, music began to play, cutting him off entirely and drawing boos from the audience. Earlier, during the non-televised portion of the show, Kurstin accepted a Grammy for producer of the year, nonclassical.

The interruption was not lost on viewers who expressed their outrage on Twitter.