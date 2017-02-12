MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Beyoncé stuns with 9-minute performance
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Chance the Rapper wins rap album for 'Coloring Book'

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The other nominees were:

  • “And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul
  • “Major Key” — DJ Khaled
  • “Views” — Drake
  • “Blank Face LP” — Schoolboy Q
  • “The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Latest updates

