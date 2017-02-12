MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Adele's '25' wins album of the year
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Adele's 'Hello' wins song of the year

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
"Hello" songwriters Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin won the Grammy for song of the year. The other nominees were:

  • "Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" — Mike Posner , songwriter (Mike Posner)
  • "Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran , songwriters (Justin Bieber)
  • "7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

