Grammys 2017 live updates: Adele suffers hiccup during George Michael tribute
Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Beyoncé wins urban contemporary album for 'Lemonade'

(Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS)
The other nominees were:

  • “Ology” — Gallant
  • “We Are King” — King
  • “Malibu” — Anderson .Paak
  • “Anti” — Rihanna

Latest updates

