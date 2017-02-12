Rihanna packs a sparky flask to the Grammys, continues to have more fun than everyone else around her

Sure, Rihanna could afford to pay the ridiculous liquor prices they charge at Staples Center, but why bother when your flask looks this fabulous?

Rihanna was caught on camera during the broadcast swigging from the flask, wiping her mouth with the back of her hand and passing it along to the woman next to her, who took a shot as well.

Proving yet again that Rihanna is the most fun of all the rock stars, pop stars, singers and starlettes.