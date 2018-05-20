Indie Focus: Renewal and rediscovery with 'First Reformed,' 'Book Club' and 'Cold Water'

Schrader spoke to Jeffrey Fleishman for The Times, who said of the film's central character, "He has despair, angst. And he rightly recognizes in the young boy Michael that we're all woken up in the middle of the night with a sickness unto death. The ecology situation is new, but the blackness is not. He sees a kindred spirit in this boy who has a similar disease of the soul, and it reminds him of his own suffering. Is he really an ecological activist or has he just caught this virus? The virus that makes his suffering more important. What he's going through is essentially quite selfish."