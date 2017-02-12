Adele and Beyoncé will face off in a number of major categories at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

For Adele and Beyoncé, the finish line will take the same form: a prime seat at Sunday’s Grammy Awards , where each is nominated for several of the music industry’s most prestigious prizes, including album, record and song of the year.

Both singers command vast, loyal audiences; enjoy the universal esteem of critics and tastemakers; and generally work with whomever they want — because everyone in music is dying to work with them.

But if their unrivaled success can make the Grammys feel like the end of a two-woman race, the paths they took to get there could scarcely be more different.

“These are arguably the two most talented people in an industry full of talented people,” said producer and songwriter Ryan Tedder, who’s collaborated with both artists. “And they’re at the extremes. That’s exciting.”

Adele, the deep-feeling British balladeer, followed an old-fashioned route , drawing on musical styles familiar to a Barbra Streisand fan, while Beyoncé, the fierce pop-soul visionary, blazed a more modern trail , pulling from a dizzying array of genres and textures.

On her album “25,” Adele channeled the internal drama of personal relationships, resisting any urge to dip into politics. Beyoncé made her “Lemonade” a proud election-year statement, connecting one woman’s troubles to the broader struggles faced by women of color.