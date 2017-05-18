Chris Cornell, who helped reignite hard rock in the 1990s with Soundgarden dies at 52

Chris Cornell, an icon of the ’90s hard rock grunge movement and the anchor of Soundgarden and Audioslave, was never quiet about his need to perform.

The artist, whose death at age 52 was reported early Thursday after a Wednesday night Soundgarden concert in Detroit, said he would have led a much quieter life if not for the stage.

"If I didn't do what I do, I think for the most part I would have very few friends and be a shut-in most of the time," he told The Times in 1991. "It's sort of a battle between that person and then the guy that wants to just let it all out in front of 2,000 people and rant and scream and say anything he wants."

Over the following decades, those few thousand fans would become millions as Soundgarden, with Cornell, became one of the most commercially successful rock bands of a generation. Among the band’s biggest hits were “Rusty Cage,” “Jesus Christ Pose,” “Spoonman” and “Black Hole Sun.”

In a statement to The Times, Cornell’s publicist Brian Bumbery wrote that Cornell’s wife and family “were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.”

Sgt. Adam Madera of the Detroit Police Department confirmed that police received a call from the MGM Grand Detroit hotel early Thursday and at 4:05 a.m. discovered Cornell’s body on the floor of his hotel room.

He said the cause of death is still under investigation by the Wayne County medical examiner’s office.

Soundgarden, which reunited in 2010, was in the middle of a tour that had taken the band to the Fox Theater in Detroit. It performed a set that included “Blow Up the Outside World,” “Spoonman,” “Outshined” and other fan favorites.

The band’s set list suggested the gig was to conclude with an encore of “Behind the Wheel,” according to a photo published by CNN.

However, the band’s last song was a cover of “In My Time of Dying,” an old blues song recorded by Blind Willie Johnson, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and others. Its opening lines are: “In my time of dying, want nobody to mourn/ All I want for you to do is take my body home.”

On Twitter, peers and colleagues poured forth with reactions to Cornell’s death.

Wrote Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, “RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed.”

“SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP,” wrote guitarist Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction.

Wrote Slash of Guns ‘N Roses: “Shocked & saddened by the news of Chris Cornell's passing. RIP.”

Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, issued a statement that read, in part: “Chris Cornell was one of the influential originators of the 1990s Seattle grunge scene. A two-time Grammy Award winner, Chris’ dynamic stage presence and impressive vocal range made him a true rock-and-roll icon.

“From the international success he achieved as the founder and lead vocalist of Soundgarden, to fronting the Grammy-nominated supergroup, Audioslave, Chris’ extraordinary talent will forever live on and inspire fellow musicians and fans worldwide.”

After first releasing music on the indie labels Seattle label Sub Pop and SST, the band signed to A&M Records

Times staff writer Randy Lewis contributed to this report.

For tips, records, snapshots and stories on Los Angeles music culture, follow Randall Roberts on Twitter and Instagram: @liledit. Email: randall.roberts@latimes.com.