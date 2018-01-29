James Corden picks his spots as Grammy host, but scores a tweet from an angry politician

But the surprise cameo from Clinton earned a big response at Madison Square Garden, leading Corden to acknowledge it as maybe "the biggest cheer of the night." It may have played a role a short time later when Corden raised his voice to introduce "the 44th president" before correcting himself just as the crowd began to cheer and instead brought out on Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy. "Thanks for the vote of confidence, James," Portnow replied before his annual Grammy night remarks.