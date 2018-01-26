Meet the Swedish producer who helped take Childish Gambino to the Grammys

Later, Goransson got the opportunity to compose a five-minute instrumental suite and hear it performed by an orchestra — a "divine" experience, as he put it, that shifted his focus to orchestral music. He moved to L.A. after college to concentrate on film scoring and eventually landed a gig composing for TV's "Community." That's where he met Glover, who starred on the off-kilter comedy series and asked Goransson if he could help him finish some songs he was recording on the side.